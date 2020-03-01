Nemanja Maksimovic Scores Diving Header For Getafe March 1, 2020 19:54 1:19 min Nemanja Maksimovic scored the opening goal of the game for Getafe to make it 1-0 against Mallorca. Highlights Getafe La Liga LaLiga Highlights Mallorca Nemanja Maksimovic -Latest Videos 2:20 min El Clasico Lineups: Marcelo Returns for Madrid 1:19 min Nemanja Maksimovic Scores Diving Header For Getafe 1:49 min Falcao Scores Brace For Galatasaray 1:24 min Ounas Scores Stunning Bicycle Kick 1:03 min Falcao Doubles Gala's Lead 3:47 min Saul Stunner Rescues Point for Atleti 2:45 min Lille Score Lone Goal In Win Over Nantes 0:54 min Saul Pulls Atleti Level With Stunning Volley 1:17 min Own Goal Gives Espanyol Lead Over Atleti 1:06 min Benjamin André Makes It 1-0 To Lille