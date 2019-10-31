Moreno Pulls Villarreal Level Against Eibar October 31, 2019 20:46 1:02 min Gerard Moreno beats the Eibar offside trap and cooly rounds the goalkeeper before drawing Villarreal level in the 88'. Villarreal Eibar La Liga Gerard Moreno -Latest Videos 1:02 min Moreno Pulls Villarreal Level Against Eibar 1:06 min Kike Heads Eibar In Front Against Villarreal 1:29 min Navas Adapting "Very Well" To Life At PSG 1:17 min Tuchel: Cavani Must Fight to Play 6:05 min Pique: Messi And Griezmann On "Very Good" Terms 1:07 min Pique: Barcelona Players Wanted Neymar Back 3:32 min Zidane: Benzema Contributes "Much More Than Goals" 3:11 min Fekir Secures Dramatic Win For Betis 1:29 min Fekir Scores Last-Minute Winner For Betis 3:32 min Benzema Runs Riot In Easy Win Over Leganes