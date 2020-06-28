Moreno Golazo Extends Villarreal Lead Over Valencia June 28, 2020 17:47 1:17 min Gerard Moreno smashes an exquisite Santi Cazorla touch into the back of the net to give Villarreal a 2-0 lead over Valencia Villarreal Valencia La Liga Santi Cazorla Gerard Moreno -Latest Videos 2:01 min Villarreal Punish Valencia With Two Golazos 0:48 min 'Mbappe Would Not Walk Into Klopp's Team' 1:17 min Moreno Golazo Extends Villarreal Lead 1:00 min Alcacer Volley Fires Villarreal In Front 6:51 min Levante Score Four Past Real Betis In 4-2 Win 1:11 min Juanmi Gets Real Betis' Second Goal 0:59 min BVB Doubt Sancho Will Leave Club 0:49 min Sergio Canales Gets One Back For Real Betis 1:12 min Rubén Rochina Scores Levante's Fourth Goal 1:12 min Jose Luis Morales Makes It Three For Levante