#RealBetisVillarreal | 0-2 🚨 FULL-TIME | Two @GerardMoreno9 goals are enough to give the Yellows the win after an impressive performance at the Benito Villamarín. It's now 16 points from a possible 18 since @LaLigaEN returned. 👏💪💛 pic.twitter.com/kDxfAmPX7d— Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) July 1, 2020
15 - Gerard Moreno 🇪🇸 has scored 15 goals in @LaLigaEN this season, becoming the second Spanish player to reach this tally for @Eng_Villarreal in a single top-flight season, after Joseba Llorente in 2008/09 (also 15). Brilliant. pic.twitter.com/0cRY9re8zu— OptaJose (@OptaJose) July 1, 2020