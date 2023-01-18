Memphis Depay will find happiness at Atletico Madrid and be welcomed with open arms, according to Alvaro Morata.

The Spain striker's 54th-minute strike and Marcos Llorente's cool late finish saw Diego Simeone's side into the Copa del Rey quarter-finals with a 2-0 victory at Levante on Wednesday.

Atleti were somewhat uninspiring for large parts against second-tier Levante, though, not registering a shot on target until Morata swept into the bottom-left corner.

Simeone has sought to ease some of those attacking struggles with the imminent arrival of Depay, who will reportedly join from Barcelona on a five-and-a-half-year deal.

Morata looks forward to linking up with Depay, who Atleti are reportedly paying just €4million for, as Simeone's side battle for a place in LaLiga's top four.

He told TVE: "Depay is a top player. Welcome; Atletico is a place where you will surely be happy. We look forward to welcome with open arms anyone who comes to help."

Atleti were fortunate to be level at the break at Levante after an underwhelming first-half performance, but Morata says the result is all that mattered as Simeone's men chase a first Copa del Rey triumph since 2013.

"Levante have shown that they are a great team, they have played a good game," he continued.

"Any game is difficult in this competition, especially away from home. What we do is work. Sometimes things don't go as we would like, but the important thing is that we are in the next round."

Atletico are fourth in LaLiga, ahead of Villarreal and Real Betis on goal difference, and Depay could make his debut at home to Real Valladolid on Saturday.