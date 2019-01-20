Real Madrid star Luka Modric said he wants to stay at the LaLiga giants beyond his current contract.

Modric, who was linked with Serie A side Inter at the start of the season, is contracted to Madrid until 2020.

And the 33-year-old Ballon d'Or winner is happy at the Santiago Bernabeu as he eyes an extension.

"I have a year and a half left on my contract and I am calm, as that's a long time," Modric told reporters.

2 - Real Madrid's Modric, has scored in back to back LaLiga games for the first time after 284 league appearances.

"My desire is to stay here for more time. I am as happy as I was on the first day."

Modric was speaking after scoring in Madrid's 2-0 victory at home to Sevilla in LaLiga.

Casemiro put Madrid ahead with a sensational long-range strike in the 78th minute before Modric - who was denied by the crossbar in the second half - sealed victory in stoppage time.

The win saw Madrid leapfrog Sevilla into third position, seven points behind leaders Barcelona.

"I am very happy and think we played a great game," he said. "We are happy with our play and happy with the three points.

"We need to follow this path. Every player had a great game and our fans want to see us like this.

"We needed a match like this one to give some joy to ourselves and to the supporters. Personally, I feel good and have felt good for the past month and a half."

On the title race, Modric added: "We don't need to think about Barcelona or about how many points we have. We need to go game by game.

"We need to fight and see where we get to at the end of the season. That's what we need to do, not worry about others."