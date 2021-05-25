Luka Modric has signed a one-year contract extension with Real Madrid, ending speculation over his immediate future.

The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner was on an expiring deal but is now contracted to Madrid until June 2022.

🌟 WHAT. A. PLAYER!

📍 391 matches

⚽ 28 goals

💫 4x @ChampionsLeague

🗺️ 4x Club World Cup

🌍 3x European Super Cup

🏆 2x @LaLigaEN

🇪🇸 3x Spanish Super Cup

👑 1x Copa del Rey

🔝 1x Ballon d'Or

@lukamodric10 | #Modrić2022 | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/HKW6Abes3B — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) May 25, 2021

Modric has enjoyed a glittering career with the club since signing from Tottenham nine years ago.

He has won four Champions League trophies in that span and remains a key player at the age of 35.