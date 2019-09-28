Luka Modric has been included in Real Madrid's squad for the derby against Atletico Madrid on Saturday.
The Croatia midfielder, who has been struggling with a muscular complaint, has not featured since the 2-2 draw with Villarreal on September 1.
📝👊 Our 19-man squad for #RMDerbi! We're ready - are YOU? #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/QecCvkoqNI— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) September 28, 2019
Marcelo is not yet fit enough to take his place in the squad, however, meaning Nacho is likely to line up at left-back, while Isco is still out injured.
There is also no place in the squad for Rodrygo Goes, who scored on his senior debut in Wednesday's 2-0 win over Osasuna.
The 18-year-old will play for the club's Castilla side on Saturday against Rayo Majadahonda, rather than being involved with the first team at the Wanda Metropolitano.