Mir Provides Header To Give Huesca Lead Over Elche April 9, 2021 21:08 1:11 min Rafa Mir scores the opening goal of the game with his header to give Huesca a 1-0 lead over Elche. Highlights La Liga LaLiga Highlights Elche Huesca Rafa Mir -Latest Videos 1:51 min El Clasico: Casemiro vs. Busquets 1:06 min Sandro Restores Huesca's Lead Over Elche 3:22 min Chalobah Settling In At Lorient 3:34 min Etienne Green Making A Name For Himself At ASSE 1:11 min Mir Provides Header To Give Huesca Lead Over Elche 1:24 min Elche Get Quick Equalizer Thanks To Vavro Own Goal 8:02 min El Clasico: Zidane vs. Koeman 8:50 min Is This The Best Real Madrid Midfield Ever? 6:59 min El Clasico: Benzema vs. Messi 2:34 min Kovac's Monaco Gamble Pays Off