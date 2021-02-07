Mikel Oyarzabal Gets Brace To Make It 2-0 Real Sociedad February 7, 2021 14:38 1:31 min Just minutes after scoring his penalty, Mikel Oyarzabal is on target again as he converts his brace to make it 2-0 to Real Sociedad over Cadiz. Real Sociedad Highlights La Liga LaLiga Highlights Mikel Oyarzabal Cadiz -Latest Videos 0:26 min Pirlo Marvels At Ronaldo's Team Ethic 12:05 min Papu Gomez Scores On Debut As Sevilla Beat Getafe 6:08 min Lens And Rennes Settle For Scoreless Draw 1:27 min Youssef En-Nesyri Scores Sevilla's Third Goal 1:13 min Papu Gomez Scores On Sevilla Debut 1:23 min Munir Gives Sevilla 1-0 Lead Over Getafe 11:58 min Guinea Defeat Cameroon In Third Place Match 10:14 min Memphis Brace As Lyon Dominate Strasbourg 1:06 min Bangoura Doubles Guinea Lead Over Cameroon 12:37 min Elche Come Back To Snatch Draw Against Villarreal