Lionel Messi was expected to sign a long-anticipated new contract at Barcelona last week, only for the LaLiga giants to announce the deal could not be completed due to "financial and structural obstacles".

A follow-up question enquiring who was responsible for Messi leaving Barcelona was met with the response: "Find out at the club."

Finally, following his tearful Sunday news conference at Camp Nou, Jorge Messi was asked whether the six-time Ballon d'Or winner was upset and retorted: "Haven't you seen him?"

Messi himself then arrived at the airport with his wife and children but did not make any comment to reporters.