Jorge Messi, the father and agent of Lionel Messi, is reportedly on route to Barcelona ahead of a showdown meeting with Josep Maria Bartomeu on Wednesday.

Argentine sports daily Olé published images on Tuesday of the Barcelona captain's father boarding a private jet in his native Rosario.

Messi senior will travel to the Catalan city looking to convince the club to allow the six-time Ballon d'Or winner leave ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

🚨 [EXCLUSIVO] Jorge Messi, el padre de Lionel, en el momento de partir desde Rosario con destino a Barcelona en un avión privado. Se reunirá con Bartomeu para acelerar la salida del '10' del club pic.twitter.com/wXfhWmAseY — Diario Olé (@DiarioOle) September 1, 2020

"Messi talks accelerate: his father travels and key meetings are to come", ran Olé's headline with the publication claiming "Leo wants to leave Barcelona as soon as possible because he wants to know this week where he'll be playing".