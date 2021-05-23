Lionel Messi has won LaLiga's Pichichi Trophy for an eighth time and the fifth season running, after finishing the 2020-21 campaign with 30 goals.

Messi may well have played his final game for Barcelona. He did not feature in Saturday's win over Eibar, having been granted permission to take a break ahead of Argentina's Copa America campaign.

The 33-year-old is out of contract at the end of next month and it is not yet clear where his future lies.

Though despite the uncertainty, Messi has not failed to deliver on the pitch, and from 35 league appearances, he netted 30 times – 17 clear of Antoine Griezmann, who ranks second for Barca on 13.

Messi's goals came from a total of 196 shots, with 27 from his left, one from his right and two from his head.

Pichichi 8️⃣ - 2020/2021 season:

3️⃣5️⃣ games

3️⃣0️⃣ goals

9️⃣ assists



5️⃣ in a row 🐐 pic.twitter.com/v17GKrc6fe — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 23, 2021

Three of the goals came from the penalty spot, and three from trademark pinpoint free-kicks. Overall, Messi averaged a goal every 101 minutes in the 2020-21 league season.

Barring a huge effort by Sevilla's Youssef En-Nesyri, who faces Deportivo Alaves on Sunday, Messi will finish seven clear of his nearest rival, with Karim Benzema registering 23 league strikes.