Frenkie de Jong completed a move from Ajax to Barcelona over the summer, with the 22-year-old midfielder considered to have settled quickly in new surroundings, according to superstar teammate Lionel Messi.

Messi said to Marca: “It has been easy for him to adapt to the team because he came from a similar philosophy at Ajax.

“He grew up with the same idea and the same way of playing, although there he did not have much to play as an anterior [slightly further ahead in midfield than the holding midfielder].

“As a pivot [or holding midfielder] he feels more comfortable, but he has adapted well.

“He likes to have the ball, play short passes, play passes between the lines, and he has a very fast and strong stride. He is a very complete footballer.”