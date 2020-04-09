Lionel Messi called various reports involving him "lies" and "fake news".

The Barcelona star branded two TNT Sports headlines as "Lie number one" and "Lie number two" in an Instagram story.

His reaction to the first story, entitled "Thiago Almada will go to Inter with Lionel Messi", is the first time the Argentine has publicly addressed recent speculation linking him with a move to the Nerazzurri .

Messi has been linked to Inter since ex-president Massimo Moratti said the six-time Ballon d'Or winner joining the Serie A club was not a "forbidden dream".

The 33-year-old also categorically denied a second story suggesting he funded his former Barca teammate's release from prison: "Ronaldinho's bail was paid from a Barcelona bank account. Did Messi pay it? Will they play together again?"

The former Barcelona and Brazil forward was placed on house arrest in a Paraguayan hotel after serving 32 days in prison, while authorities investigate him for allegedly entering the country with a fake passport..

Messi finished his post by making reference to another TNT Sports article linking him with a move to his boyhood club, Newell's Boys.

"What this media outlet reported about [me joining] Newell's a few weeks ago is also false. At least no one believes them...," he signed off.

This is the second time in recent weeks Messi has used social media to air his grievances.

The LaLiga veteran also took to Instagram to refute reports that Barcelona's first team players were reluctant to lower their wages amid the coronavirus pandemic.