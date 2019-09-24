Lionel Messi is now helping to develop Barcelona's 16-year-old forward Ansu Fati, who has exploded on to the scene in LaLiga this season.

"I really like him and I try to help and support him," the Argentina attacker added. "He's an amazing player and he's got what it takes to succeed.

MESSI CALLS ON BARCELONA TO IMPROVE

"But if I look at it through my eyes, I'd like them to bring him on gradually, like they did with me when I started, taking things nice and easy and without putting pressure on him.

"You have to remember that he's only 16. I hope he keeps on enjoying it and that all the fuss around him doesn't have a negative impact on him because he has the quality to become one of the best."