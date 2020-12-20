Mendez Nods Celta In Front Against Alaves December 20, 2020 14:49 1:14 min Brais Mendez heads in a Lucas Olaza cross in 19' to open the scoring at Balaidos. Celta de Vigo La Liga Deportivo Alaves Brais Mendez -Latest Videos 1:14 min Mendez Nods Celta In Front Against Alaves 1:30 min Pele: I Admire You Very Much, Messi 5:54 min Lyon Smash Nice To Go Top Of The Ligue 1 Table 3:14 min Real Valladolid Steal Point From Sevilla 1:15 min Houssem Aouar Scores Lyon's Fourth Goal 1:08 min Karl Toko Ekambi Gives Lyon 3-1 Lead 0:55 min Amine Gouiri Gets One Back For Nice 1:06 min Tino Kadewere Makes It 2-0 To Lyon 1:01 min Memphis Depay Gives Lyon 1-0 Lead With Penalty 5:29 min Villarreal Score Three Past Osasuna