Real Madrid forward Mariano Diaz posted a video on Tuesday reassuring all his fans about the state of his health, after the club announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The announcement came as the team returned to practice ahead of their Champions League match against Manchester City on August 7.

The 26-year-old said he was in "perfect health" and was following all the protocols from home.

Real Madrid's entire squad was tested for COVID-19 on Monday.

The players had been on a break of almost 10 days after winning the LaLiga title - the club's first in three years.

The club said players "returned to work under strict health safety guidelines because of the COVID-19 pandemic."