Sevilla head coach Julen Lopetegui looked ahead to his side's LaLiga clash at home to Real Valladolid on Friday.

Victory would see Lopetegui's men move up into third in the standings, as they push for a Champions League berth next season.

Although visitors Real Valladolid are languishing in 15th place ahead of their trip to the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Lopetegui expects a difficult game.

"Every game is a battle and we are preparing for this," the former Spain boss said. "There is nothing extraordinary that is possible.

"We are professionals. We are not thinking about what we can or can't get.

"We are eager to achieve our objectives and what we have to do in this match and nothing else."

Watch Sevilla vs. Valladolid: Friday at 4pm ET / 1pm PT on beIN SPORTS