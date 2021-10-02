GARY LINEKER

Barcelona, 1986-89

"The truth is it's not the greatest moment for Barcelona. I think we all know that. It's been a sad few months in many ways. The sad departure of Lionel Messi has left a big hole in the club. I think the financial side of the club is something that bemuses everyone in football, that a club like Barcelona can get themselves into such a mess. But on a positive, they do have some really good young players coming through. Obviously, with Pedri, we've all seen and enjoyed his football. It's great to see Ansu Fati back, coming on [against Levante] and scoring that emotional goal. That was beautiful. It's obviously a transitional phase for Barcelona. They've got to sort out the financial side. They've probably got to rely on La Masia more than ever and bring players through, and hopefully they'll be okay, but I think it's going to be a time of a little bit of suffering for Barcelona fans, I'm afraid."