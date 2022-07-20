Robert Lewandowski will "complement" Barcelona's existing attacking options and help the club "conquer the world" once more, says team-mate Eric Garcia.

The Poland international has ended an eight-year stay with Bayern Munich to move to Camp Nou in one of the transfer window's more protracted transfers.

Lewandowski was on hand to watch Barca deliver a 6-0 pre-season thumping against Inter Miami on Tuesday in Florida, with a star performance from fellow new recruit Raphinha suggesting a bright season lays ahead.

Garcia believes Lewandowski, the European Golden Shoe winner in both 2020-21 and 2021-22, will add to their prowess on the pitch, and that they can deliver a return to the glory days over the coming season.

Lewandowski joins an imposing forward line of Ferran Torres, Raphinha, Ansu Fati, Ousmane Dembele, Memphis Depay and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

"Well, I think as a defender it's much better to have [Lewandowski] on your team," Garcia stated at a media conference after the victory in Fort Lauderdale. "I think he's one of the best strikers in the world. He has been proving it for the last few years.

"I am sure that he will help us a lot, he will complement the strikers we have very well, who are also of a spectacular level, and I hope he can start playing now and help us.

"I think a really great team is being built, with young players who want to conquer the world, and with players with a lot of experience who are world-class in their position.

"I think the club is doing a very good job and we on the field must continue the dynamics that we have started today, and with the tactics that the manager provides.

"You must dream. I think we have a very good team and if we continue with this mentality and this intensity, then we can achieve what we set out to do."

Garcia also weighed in on the absence of manager Xavi, who has been unable to enter the United States owing to visa issues, praising the support staff around the club who helped prepare them for their clash with Inter Miami.

"Well, obviously we missed him," he added. "But there's Oscar [Hernandez], there's Sergio [Alegre], Ivan [Torres], all the staff, who are telling us what Xavi wants to tell us."

The centre-back also played down suggestions that he has the inside track on former Manchester City team-mate Bernardo Silva's future, with the Portugal international linked with a switch to Camp Nou from the Premier League.

"The truth is that nothing has been spoken about it," he clarified. "I know him, we're friends, but he's a City player, and we all know he is a great player.

"What will happen there, I don’t know, but I want the best for him and for City."