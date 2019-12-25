LaLiga's Best Goalkeeper of the Decade December 25, 2019 17:01 2:00 min Victor Valdes and Iker Casillas were colossuses for Barcelona and Real Madrid, but which goalkeeper deserves to make our Dream LaLiga Team of the 2010s? iker casillas Barcelona Victor Valdes Real Madrid La Liga -Latest Videos 4:10 min LaLiga Best XI Of The Decade: The Back Four 2:00 min LaLiga's Best Goalkeeper of the Decade 0:41 min Betis Fans Get Into The Festive Spirit 1:20 min Report: Inter Offer $13m For Vidal 1:07 min Report: Arsenal Eye Lyon's Dembele 1:32 min European Soccer's Top Transfers of 2019 4:01 min Magisterial: How Good Are Real Madrid? 1:29 min Tottenham Lose Son Red Card Appeal 5:02 min Magisterial: How Good Are Barcelona? 2:59 min Magisterial: Has Lampard Improved Chelsea?