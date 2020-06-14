LaLiga will make an example of the fan who ran onto the field during Saturday's game between Mallorca and Barcelona.

The game was interrupted in the 53rd minute with the surprising appearance of a pitch invader in an otherwise empty Visit Mallorca Stadium.

LaLiga has since released a statement saying it will press criminal charges against the fan whose actions put players' health and the competition's integrity at risk.

"Following the unsolicited incident where a person ran onto the field of the Visit Mallorca Stadium, without any authorization, breaching the established health protocols and disobeying the orders of the private security personnel, LaLiga considers this a criminal matter and will therefore be filing criminal charges.

"In addition LaLiga wants to express its absolute condemnation of this type of conduct that puts the health of others and the integrity of the competition at risk."