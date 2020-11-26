The top divisions in Spain and France will hold tributes to Diego Maradona before each of this weekend's matches.

Argentina great Maradona died on Wednesday in his homeland, having reportedly suffered a heart attack.

All games in Spain's LaLiga and the Segunda Division in the coming matchday will be preceded by a minute's silence, competition organizers said in a statement.

LaLiga said the pre-match tributes will convey condolences "to his family, friends and all the fans around the world who remember him".

Maradona spent two seasons with Barcelona, who face Osasuna at home on Saturday, before returning to LaLiga with Sevilla in 1992.

MARADONA'S DEBUT GOAL FOR BARCELONA

DIEGO SIMEONE: "MARADONA CANNOT DIE"

At Barca's Camp Nou stadium, flags were flown at half-mast on Thursday, the day on which the 1986 World Cup-winning star was being laid to rest in Argentina.

In France, the pre-game protocols for Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 will undergo "exceptional" changes for this weekend as a mark of respect for Maradona.

The Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) said: "At this moment of great sadness for football, the LFP, the clubs and the UNFP (the French footballers' union) wanted to place this 12th matchday under the star of Diego Maradona."