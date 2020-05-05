LaLiga Life Coach: The Barcelona Edition May 5, 2020 19:52 11:38 min Should Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho give up on their Camp Nou dream? We provide words of wisdom to five Barca players with unclear futures. Sports Burst Live: weekdays at 12pm ET / 9am PT on Facebook, YouTube and beIN SPORTS XTRA Barcelona Philippe Coutinho Arturo Vidal Pardo Luis Suarez La Liga Ivan Rakitic Ousmane Dembele -Latest Videos 21:51 min Top Goals: 2020 Copa Sudamericana 23:21 min Football's Greatest: Thierry Henry 24:52 min Sports Burst - LaLiga Moves Towards Normalcy 6:11 min Sao Paulo Clarify Cavani Comments 1:17 min Sao Paulo Acknowledge Madrid Interest In Gomes 1:02 min Osasuna Players Undergo Mandatory Screening 12:57 min Maouassa Happy At Rennes Amid Premier League Links 4:11 min Ferguson Was "99% Sure" Of Signing Ronaldo, Bale 2:36 min Report: Barcelona Reach Agreement For Lautaro 2:37 min Report: Mbappe Wants Real Madrid Clause