Sevilla Grab Shutout Win Over Villarreal December 29, 2020 18:55 6:17 min Lucas Ocampos scored and provided an assist to guide the hosts to a 2-0 win as Unai Emery was left empty-handed on his return to the Sanchez Pizjuan.