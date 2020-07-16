La Real Keep Sevilla Scoreless at Anoeta July 17, 2020 00:03 1:12 min Real Sociedad kept their Europa League hopes intact with a hard-fought point against Julen Lopetegui's men Real Sociedad Highlights Sevilla La Liga LaLiga Highlights -Latest Videos 6:07 min Alaves Escape Relegation With 2-1 Win Over Betis 4:48 min Levante Get 3-2 Win Over Celta Vigo 2:17 min Valencia Gets 1-0 Win Over Espanyol 3:46 min Messi: Barca Will Lose To Napoli Without Changes 2:52 min Setien: "Not Satisfied" With Barcelona Season 1:12 min La Real Keep Sevilla Scoreless at Anoeta 3:46 min Messi: Barca "Weak" And "Inconsistent" All Season 8:09 min Mallorca Set For Relegation With Loss To Granada 5:47 min Atletico Madrid Shut Out Getafe 5:18 min Leganes Get Vital Win at San Mames