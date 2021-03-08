Betis Stun Alaves in Epic Comeback March 8, 2021 22:05 12:55 min The Basques squandered a two-goal lead as Borja Iglesias and Joaquin secured a dramatic win for Los Beticos. Highlights La Liga Deportivo Alaves LaLiga Highlights Real Betis -Latest Videos 8:11 min Monaco Send Nice Packing in Coupe de France 12:55 min Betis Stun Alaves in Epic Comeback 0:58 min Volland Unpicks the Nice Lock 1:14 min UEFA Suspend Official After UCL Racism Controversy 10:29 min Fenerbahce Stay in Title Chase With Konyaspor Rout 1:20 min Atleti: Real Madrid "Criticize Correct Decisions!" 3:16 min PitchCam: Benzema Has the Last Word in El Derbi 1:11 min Osayi-Samuel Doubles Fener's Lead over Konyaspor 13:11 min Alanyaspor Put Three Past Trabzonspor 11:28 min Lille Condemn Racist Abuse Directed at Renato