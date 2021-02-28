Juanmi Seals Real Betis Win over Cadiz February 28, 2021 18:17 8:13 min Manuel Pellegrini's men recorded a third straight win in LaLiga courtesy of Juanmi's late winner at the Ramon de Carranza. Highlights La Liga LaLiga Highlights Real Betis Cadiz -Latest Videos 0:54 min Fonte Pulls Lille Level Against Strasbourg 1:19 min Dimitrios Pelkas Gives Fenerbahce A 1-0 Lead 8:13 min Juanmi Seals Real Betis Win over Cadiz 0:49 min Ajorque Fires Strasbourg into Lead Over Lille 8:23 min Lens Steal Point Against Angers 10:32 min Nimes Frustrate Nantes in Relegation Six-Pointer 2:05 min Zidane: Real Madrid Can Win 'Wide Open' LaLiga 9:27 min Murillo Helps Celta Steal Point Against Valladolid 0:50 min Jeison Murillo Gives Equalizer To Celta 10:26 min Mamelodi Sundowns Put Five Past CR Belouizdad