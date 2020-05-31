LaLiga has provided further details about upcoming matchdays 28 and 29.

LaLiga president Javier Tebas announced the kick-off times for the first two rounds of fixtures as the 2019-20 season gets set to resume following outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Tebas appeared on the El Partidazo de Movistar TV show to break the news.

"On June 11th the 2019/20 season will resume, with the remaining matchdays to be played between then and the end date of July 19th. A total of eleven rounds of LaLiga Santander and fifteen of LaLiga Smartbank are still to be played," according to a statement on LaLiga's official website.

The season will return to action with a derby when Sevilla host Real Betis on Thursday, June 11 at 4pm ET / 1pm PT.

Barcelona face Real Mallorca at the Camp Nou on Saturday, June 13 at 4pm ET / 1pm PT, while Real Madrid take on Eibar at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, June 14 at 1:30pm ET / 10:30am PT.