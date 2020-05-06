LaLiga Clubs of Madrid May 6, 2020 18:44 21:57 min This episode of LaLiga Clubs takes a trip through Madrid with Leganes, Getafe, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid Soccer Atletico Madrid Real Madrid Getafe CD Leganes La Liga -Latest Videos 23:37 min Football's Greatest: Andres Iniesta 21:57 min LaLiga Clubs of Madrid 1:11 min Fred: I Chose Mourinho Over Guardiola 9:47 min Sports Burst PM: Inter Miami's Luis Robles 0:43 min Bundesliga Gets Green Light to Resume This Month 7:04 min Turkish Super Lig to Restart in Mid-June 6:54 min Fabregas: Hazard Looks "Self-Conscious" At Madrid 6:55 min Sports Burst - LaLiga's Stars Are Out 0:26 min Barca Stars Undergo COVID-19 Testing 1:01 min Ronaldinho Better Than Messi - Cardetti