LaLiga Best XI Of The Decade: The Midfield Trio December 26, 2019 15:47 6:26 min After a glorious decade in LaLiga, Andres Cordero and Ray Hudson decide the best midfield trio Spanish football has seen in the past 10 years Watch more of Andres Cordero and Ray Hudson's debate on LaLiga's Best XI of the Decade: GOALKEEPERDEFENDERSFORWARDS Soccer Barcelona Xavi Hernandez La Liga Sergio Busquets Andres Iniesta