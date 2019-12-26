LaLiga Best XI Of The Decade: The Front Three December 26, 2019 16:13 7:29 min Ray Hudson and Andres Cordero sit down to debate which three attacking players make their squad for LaLiga's Best XI Of The Decade Watch more of Andres Cordero and Ray Hudson's debate on LaLiga's Best XI of the Decade: GOALKEEPERDEFENDERSMIDFIELDERS Lionel Messi Soccer Barcelona Karim Benzema Neymar Real Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo Luis Suarez Antoine Griezmann La Liga -Latest Videos 7:29 min LaLiga Best XI Of The Decade: The Front Three 1:41 min Joaquin Signs Extension With Betis 6:26 min LaLiga's Best Midfield Of The Decade 1:39 min Valverde: Messi’s Injury Affected Barca 4:10 min LaLiga Best XI Of The Decade: The Back Four 2:00 min LaLiga's Best Goalkeeper of the Decade 0:41 min Betis Fans Get Into The Festive Spirit 1:20 min Report: Inter Offer $13m For Vidal 1:07 min Report: Arsenal Eye Lyon's Dembele 1:32 min European Soccer's Top Transfers of 2019