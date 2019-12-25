LaLiga Best XI Of The Decade: The Back Four December 25, 2019 17:42 4:10 min As the 2010s draw to a close, Ray Hudson and Andres Cordero agree upon four defenders to marshal the backline in their LaLiga team of the decade. Dani Alves Barcelona Real Madrid sergio ramos marcelo La Liga Gerard Pique Carles Puyol -Latest Videos 4:10 min LaLiga Best XI Of The Decade: The Back Four 2:00 min LaLiga's Best Goalkeeper of the Decade 0:41 min Betis Fans Get Into The Festive Spirit 1:20 min Report: Inter Offer $13m For Vidal 1:32 min European Soccer's Top Transfers of 2019 4:01 min Magisterial: How Good Are Real Madrid? 1:29 min Tottenham Lose Son Red Card Appeal 5:02 min Magisterial: How Good Are Barcelona? 2:59 min Magisterial: Has Lampard Improved Chelsea? 1:15 min Lampard Hits Back at Mourinho Comments