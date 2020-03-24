LaLiga 90 Years of Stories - The Goalkeeper: Abel Resino March 24, 2020 15:53 22:10 min A look at the life and career of goalkeeper Abel Resino, who made 243 appearances for Atletico Madrid and still holds the LaLiga record for 1275 consecutive minutes without conceding a goal. Soccer Atletico Madrid La Liga -Latest Videos 1:24 min Lionel Messi's First-Ever LaLiga Hat Trick 22:48 min The King Of LaLiga TItles: Paco Gento 24:22 min Zidane's Last Clasico as a Real Madrid Player 4:53 min Iniesta's Top 10 LaLiga Goals 22:10 min LaLiga 90 Years of Stories: Abel Resino 0:47 min Harry Kane "Not Too Far Away" From Fitness 1:19 min Tokyo Olympics to Be Postponed Until 2021 1:24 min Sports Burst - The Olympic Flame Fades 0:32 min Maldini Hopes To Recover "Within A Week" 0:42 min Wolfsburg Resume Training