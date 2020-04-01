LaLiga 90 Years of Stories - Luis Suarez April 1, 2020 18:01 22:35 min The story of Ballon d'Or winner Luis Suarez, who became the most expensive player in the world when he moved from FC Barcelona to Inter Milan in 1961. Soccer Barcelona Inter Deportivo La Coruña Sampdoria La Liga -Latest Videos 22:35 min LaLiga 90 Years of Stories - Luis Suarez 25:25 min Kite Masters: Hang Loose Beach - Calabria, Italy 1:29 min Mayoral: "I've Not Been Contacted by Real Madrid" 0:27 min Sports Burst - How to Save Soccer 4:11 min Independiente Hopeful Over Aguero Return 1:03 min Lakers Players Symptom-Free After Quarantine 27:16 min XTERRA European Tour: Switzerland And France 1:17 min Ikone: Lille Cash In On PSG's Impatience 27:11 min Wild Surf: Fiji Pro And Navarro In Antarctica 22:55 min Temples of Sport: The MCG - The Roar