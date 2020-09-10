LaLiga 2020-21 Preview: Real Betis September 10, 2020 18:01 2:50 min With Manuel Pellegrini at the helm Los Beticos are looking to improve on last season's 15th place finish. Sports Burst: weekdays @ 12pm ET / 9am PT on Facebook and beIN SPORTS XTRA Sports Burst La Liga Real Betis Manuel Pellegrini Diego Lainez -Latest Videos 3:13 min Report: Fofana Close To Leicester City Move 2:50 min LaLiga 2020-21 Preview: Real Betis 0:42 min James Targeting Silverware At Everton 0:46 min Report: Madrid Seek Mahrez As Bale Replacement 1:00 min Istanbul Basaksehir Sign Chadli From Monaco 0:49 min Sports Burst - PSG's Reggaeton King 4:42 min Valdes: Messi's Attitude Cannot Be Questioned 0:49 min Tuchel Puts Trust in PSG Kids 1:37 min Report: Madrid Prepared to Pay 50% of Bale's Wages 0:54 min Nash: "I Have Benefited From White Privilege"