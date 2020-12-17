Ronald Koeman believes Barcelona's "attitude and intensity" in the 2-1 LaLiga victory against Real Sociedad proved they can recover from their early-season struggles.

Barca head coach Koeman hailed his team display as Jordi Alba and Frenkie de Jong's goals earned a 23rd successive home league win against Sociedad.

Koeman's Barca controlled from the kick-off but were not able to record a shot on goal in the first 25 minutes, as the home side fell behind to Willian Jose's 27th-minute effort at Camp Nou.

But two goals in the space of 12 minutes before flipped the game in Barca's favor and Koeman insisted his players showed the characteristics needed to improve on their patchy form.

"With this attitude and this intensity we will be where we should be," Koeman said post-match.

"[It was] surely the best first half [of the season]. We were good with the ball and we pressed well....

"The second half Real played a great game. It was a high-level clash with a lot of intensity."