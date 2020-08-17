Mooted Barcelona target Ronald Koeman should only be given a one-year contract at Camp Nou with his future then decided by the club's next president, according to one candidate.

Koeman is reportedly set to be named as the new Blaugrana coach, leaving his role as Netherlands boss when the anticipated departure of Quique Setien is confirmed by the Catalan giants.

Setien failed to defend Barca's LaLiga crown and then suffered a humiliating 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Koeman may not be the only new face at the club, however, with the elections to come next year, potentially prompting changes in the boardroom.

Former vice-president Emili Rousaud, who quit in April, is in the running and would endorse Koeman's appointment only on a short-term basis.

"I would propose a year for Koeman, with the next conditional on who wins the election and whether they propose to continue," Rousaud told Radio Marca.

After making a call on their coach, Barca must then get to work in the transfer market. Rousaud suggests there should be plenty of outgoings.

"This cycle is over," he said. "Certain players over the age of 30 and with long contracts can't continue.

"We need to find creative solutions, such as loans of top earners to countries with lower tax rates."