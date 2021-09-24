RONALD KOEMAN

Head Coach, Barcelona

“I think that it is not always down to a result. We have to analyze what the team did, the attitude of the team, the commitment of the team, and I can’t complain about any of that from this game. I’m not happy, of course, because we had four or five clear chances and we didn’t score any goals. The last 25 minutes were difficult because we went down to 10-men. We didn’t have the best opportunities of the game – it’s a pity. What I take away is the attitude, not my own personal situation. Because if we win it looks like we carry on, and if do not we look for another coach – and that’s a question for you."