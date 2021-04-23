GOAL | Chris Burton

Ronald Koeman is eager to see Lionel Messi remain at Barcelona "for many years", but says he will not be shedding any light on contract talks with the six-time Ballon d'Or winner.

As things stand, a talismanic presence at Camp Nou continues to run a lucrative deal down towards free agency.

Speculation remains rife regarding the 33-year-old's next move, with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain keeping a close eye on events in Catalunya, but Messi has been delivering on the field for Barca and is playing with a smile on his face again.

What has been said?

After seeing the mercurial Argentine bag another brace in a 5-2 win over Getafe, Koeman was quizzed again on Messi's future and told reporters: "If I had spoken to Leo, I wouldn't tell you.

"The decision [to stay] is in his hands.

"He never lets his concentration slip. If he does, you don't notice it in his game. We need him. He was decisive again.

"Let's hope he stays for many years."

What does the future hold for Messi?

Goal has learned that a one-club man will be making no decision on his future until the end of the season.

He has already helped Barca to Copa del Rey glory in 2021 and has them in contention for another La Liga title.

Messi already has 10 of those crowns to his name, along with four Champions League triumphs.

A record-setting haul of 667 goals for Barca has been plundered through 772 appearances, with a standing among the all-time greats established a long time ago.

The Blaugrana are understandably keen to see their captain stay put, with Joan Laporta stating his confidence regarding contract talks on a regular basis since returning to the club's presidential office.

Rumors refuse to go away, though, and it will take a public statement of intent from Messi in order for unwelcome speculation to be brought to a close.