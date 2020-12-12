Ronald Koeman dismissed the suggestion Barcelona may have hit "rock bottom" as they head into a critical three-game run at Camp Nou.

Successive home games against Levante, Real Sociedad and Valencia will test Barcelona's resolve to salvage their season from the tightening grip of failure.

On Sunday they tackle a Levante side who have lost on all 14 of their previous LaLiga trips to Barcelona's home.

Yet nothing feels off the table heading into that game, given Koeman's side have been a shadow of Barcelona teams gone by during the opening months of the season.

A 2-1 defeat at Cadiz last Saturday was followed on Tuesday by a 3-0 home loss to Juventus in the Champions League, a result that saw the Italians snatch top spot from Barca in Group G.

Barcelona sat ninth in the table heading into this weekend, albeit with games in hand over several of the teams above them.

It led to Koeman admitting a defeat for pace-setters Atletico Madrid against Real Madrid in the derby on Saturday night would be a good result for the Blaugrana.

When it was put to him in his pre-game news conference that Barcelona may have fallen as low as they can possibly go, Koeman said: "The team is inconsistent. Hitting rock bottom is worse than we are.

"We had a great game away against Juventus and the same thing happened to us at home. If we improve the details we will win the games."

Barcelona's 2-0 win at Juventus came six weeks ago, but the home defeat to the Italians led to concerns rising about Koeman's side.

The head coach knows himself how important home comforts could prove over the coming week.

He predicts Levante will look to "squeeze" Barcelona, adding: "It is an important week with three games at home and we have to win all three."

Asked about Saturday night's Madrid derby, Koeman said: "Looking at the table, it's better for Atletico to lose."

Koeman frowned on claims that the Barcelona players are unhappy with his style of play and preferred 4-2-3-1 setup.

"The other day it came out that the dressing room wanted a different system and it's not true, because I would know it," the Dutchman said.

Barcelona have lost two of their past five LaLiga games against Levante (W3), double the number of defeats they suffered against them in their previous 23 matches in the competition, which yielded 18 wins, four draws and a solitary reverse.

At home, Barcelona have scored 48 goals and conceded just nine in their 14-game winning streak against Sunday's visitors.

Only Granada, who have lost on all 24 LaLiga visits to Camp Nou, have a worse record at Barcelona.

Yet Levante are unbeaten in six, albeit drawing five of those games before beating Getafe 3-0 last time out. They last reached seven unbeaten games in LaLiga between January and March in 2014, when they extended that to eight without defeat (W4 D4).

They sat 18th going into the weekend and Koeman's side should have enough to take the points, particularly if Lionel Messi steps up.

Barcelona's record scorer has been involved in at least one goal in each of his previous nine appearances against Levante in the league - registering 12 goals and 10 assists in that period.

Should Messi and Barcelona miss out this time, the cold chill of rock bottom will feel an awful lot closer for Koeman.