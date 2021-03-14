Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman has warned against complacency as his side look to cut the gap to Atletico Madrid with victory over rock-bottom Huesca on Monday.

The Catalan giants have not lost in LaLiga since they slipped to a 2-1 defeat away at Cadiz on December 5.

Indeed, their run of 16 top-flight games without defeat – which has included 13 wins – is the best current unbeaten streak of any team in the five major European leagues.

Atleti were held to a 0-0 draw by Getafe on Saturday, giving Barca the opportunity to get within four points of the league leaders if they overcome Huesca at Camp Nou - Monday at 4pm ET / 1pm PT on beIN SPORTS.

Koeman, though, is taking nothing for granted and wants his side to be fully focused, despite facing opponents who have recorded just one win in their last 20 away league games in the top flight.

"First we have to win tomorrow, but we are closing the gap," Koeman told the media.

"It [the unbeaten run] is a demonstration that we have improved, but there are no easy games. Those from below fight not to be relegated and those from above, to qualify for Europe.

"You don't have to look at the table but go to win every game. We can't fail any more. Atletico Madrid is going strong and Real Madrid is there too. You have to go game by game."

He added: "I have always said that it is a very long season. The points that Atletico have obtained is not normal.

"Atletico is very competitive. They haven't lost much either. They lacked effectiveness yesterday and had the match to win. In Getafe, they had many clear opportunities. It is a very strong team and you have to fight until the last match.

"Our trajectory since the away defeat to Cadiz has been good."

Barca were dumped out of the Champions League in midweek by Paris Saint-Germain despite taking 21 shots to the Ligue 1 side's seven in the second leg, with Lionel Messi missing a crucial penalty with the score at 1-1 in Paris.

Koeman was impressed by what he saw but wants his side to make sure they have a clinical edge in front of goal.

"It is the maximum that can be asked of the players," he added. "The level of the other day but with greater effectiveness.

"If we analyze this season, where we have lost unnecessary points it has been for not having the effectiveness for a team like Barcelona.

"They even told me that in the 6-1 comeback [against PSG in 2017] there weren't as many opportunities as we had in Paris."