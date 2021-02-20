Ronald Koeman says he has his "ideas for the future" of Barcelona after Los Cules were once again linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland.

Barca are in a state of flux as they await to vote in a new president to replace Josep Maria Bartomeu and the club contending with spiralling and eye-watering levels of debt.

Despite their perilous financial position, Barca are among the clubs reportedly interested in signing Haaland, who saw his stock continue to rise with a double in Dortmund's 3-2 win over Sevilla in the Champions League last-16 first leg.

That made the Norway international the quickest player to reach double figures for goals in the competition for a single club, doing so in just seven matches - three games fewer than Roy Makaay for Bayern Munich between 2003 and 2004.

Former Salzburg star Haaland has 18 goals in 13 games in the competition overall, which is a tally only Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski can match since the start of 2019-20.

Barca head coach Koeman was asked about the possibility of bringing Haaland to Camp Nou and, while keeping his cards close to his chest, did not entirely rule out a move.

"I have my ideas for the future of this club," Koeman told a news conference when previewing Barca's LaLiga clash with Cadiz on Sunday.

"But I have to wait for who is going to be the president to sit down and talk about the future."

Earlier this week, presidential hopeful Joan Laporta suggested Haaland would be a target should he be successful in his bid.

"If we have to improve the football team, I have the cards and I'm ready to play them," he said in direct response to the links with Haaland.

"It's because of the experience and the knowledge I have of the people who could intervene in all these situations.

"I want to send a message of calm to the Barcelona fans - we will be economically sustainable again."