Ronald Koeman has accused Riqui Puig of leaking information to the media, according to El Pais.

The allegation allegedly relates to a discussion between the two back in September when the Barcelona coach told the 21-year-old to leave the club on loan to find regular playing time elsewhere.

That conversation quickly became headline news, causing the Dutch coach to accuse the talented youngster of betraying his trust.

“You are a mole,” Koeman reportedly told Puig in front of the rest of the squad.

Puig has barely featured this season, making just four appearances off the bench in all competitions for a paltry 77 minutes of action.