Kevin-Prince Boateng is closing in on a shock move to Barcelona for the rest of the season.

The Ghana international has experience of top-flight Spanish soccer, having played for Las Palmas during the La Liga 2016/17 season.

Manager Ernesto Valverde has spoken frankly about wanting extra cover in attack, but so far no signings have been made during the January transfer window.

The Catalan club have been linked with Carlos Vela and Frenkie De Jong but with have reportedly ruled out signing either player.

Now, according to Sky Sport in Italy, they have turned to the Ghana international to add depth to their squad, with Gianluca Di Marzio reporting that the Sassuolo forward is set to move to Camp Nou on a six-month loan.