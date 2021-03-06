Jordi Alba Blasts Shot Home To Give Barcelona 1-0 Lead Over Osasuna March 6, 2021 21:38 1:12 min Lionel Messi feeds the ball to Jordi Alba to allow the defender to strike first and give Barcelona a 1-0 lead over Osasuna. Barcelona Highlights Osasuna La Liga LaLiga Highlights Jordi Alba -Latest Videos 1:21 min AFCON U20 Final: Barnieh Brace Doubles Ghana Lead 1:05 min Sarabia Doubles PSG Lead Over Brest 1:12 min Alba Blasts Shot Home To Give Barca 1-0 Lead 1:06 min AFCON U20: Barnieh Puts Ghana In Front On Uganda 1:04 min Mbappe Scores PSG Opener Against Brest 10:25 min Esperance De Tunis Puts Three Past Zamalek 11:22 min Lyon Put Five Past Sochaux In Coupe De France 1:07 min Cherki Brace Extends Lyon Lead Over Sochaux 13:27 min Alvaro Negredo On Target As Cadiz Defeats Eibar 0:54 min Denayer Stretches Lyon Lead Over Sochaux