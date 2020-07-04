Joaquín Fernández Gives Late Goal For Real Valladolid July 4, 2020 21:25 1:29 min It's a late goal for Real Valladolid as Joaquin Fernandez scores to give them a 1-0 lead over Alaves. Highlights La Liga Deportivo Alaves LaLiga Highlights Valladolid -Latest Videos 4:47 min RC Celta And Real Betis Split Points In Draw 1:24 min Feddal Scores Real Betis Equalizer Against Celta 0:16 min Zinedine Zidane: "No Euphoria Yet" 1:14 min Nolito Nets Celta Opener Against Real Betis 3:41 min Hazard Ruled Out For Match Against Athletic Club 4:39 min Setien On Griezmann: "Not Everyone Can Play" 2:41 min Setien: Messi Hasn't Said Anything About Leaving 6:55 min Simeone "Not Thinking At All" About UCL 0:45 min Simeone "Absolutely Confident" In Joao Felix 6:55 min Morata Gets Double As Atleti Beat Mallorca 3-0