Joao Felix has discussed life in Spain with Cristiano Ronaldo but insists he joined Atletico Madrid to "do my own story".

The 19-year-old has joined Atleti in a €126million move from Benfica, taking on the departing Antoine Griezmann's number seven shirt at the Wanda Metropolitano.

It is a number often associated with Ronaldo, with the Juventus star winning four Champions League crowns across the city at Real Madrid.

But Joao Felix, while seeking the advice of Portugal international team-mate Ronaldo, is keen to avoid comparisons with the LaLiga great and forge his own legacy.

"Cristiano is the best in the world," he told a news conference at his Atletico presentation. "When we were in the Portugal squad, he always talked a lot about Madrid and said he liked it a lot.

"But I'm here to do my own story and to be remembered as Joao Felix. They are good comparisons, but Cristiano is Cristiano and I want to be myself."

Joao Felix added: "I'm here to make history with Atletico Madrid. I'll do my best."

He became Atleti's record signing and topped Ronaldo as the most expensive Portuguese player of all time, yet the front man is not concerned by the price tag.

"This is a matter of the market, I do not understand any of this," he said. "I just play and do my job to help the club where I am.

"I've said that I care little or nothing about values. I just do my job."