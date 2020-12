Javier Ontiveros scored the only goal in Saturday's 1-0 win over Deportivo Alaves at the Estadio El Alcoraz.

The Huesca midfielder celebrated his 67th strike by taking off his right shin pad and displaying to a camera to reveal an image of his grandmother.

The 23-year-old explained the significance of his gesture in an emotional post-game interview where he revealed his grandmother is in hospital battling COVID-19.